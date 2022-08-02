Shah Rukh Khan goes viral in his new photo from the sets of ‘Dunki’

Unquestionably one of the most eagerly anticipated movies in Bollywood, “Dunki.”

Unquestionably one of the most eagerly anticipated movies in Bollywood, “Dunki.” Starring Shah Rukh Khan, is the next blockbuster by Rajkumar Hirani.

We were able to get our hands on a fresh image from the movie’s set while we are all eagerly awaiting updates about it. The image of SRK paying close attention to the talented director on the shoot is currently going popular on the internet.

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter fan pages posted the image. Team “Dunki” is visible in the photo filming in Budapest for the movie. SRK looks as sharp as ever while wearing a black t-shirt.



Taapsee Pannu will have a significant role in the movie as well. For the first time, the actress and the Baadshah of Bollywood will be seen together on screen. This is Taapsee’s first collaboration with the talented director.

In addition to this, Shah Rukh is appearing alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand’s “Pathaan.” On the occasion of Republic Day in January of the following year, it is scheduled to open in theatres.

Shah Rukh is also a part of Atlee’s commercial comedy “Jawan,” which also features Nayanthara, a leading lady superstar from the South. Additionally, Sanya Malhotra is shown.