Shah Rukh Khan raised the tri-coloured flag at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan participated in the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign alongside thousands of other Indians. At his renowned Mumbai residence Mannat, the actor raised the flag of his country. Along with him, Gauri Khan, his wife and a producer, posted a picture of their family posing with the flag on Instagram.

The complete family could be seen in the photo wearing white shirts and blue jeans. Moreover, Shah Rukh clutched Abram’s hand as Aryan posed chicly. The flag was a high flyer behind them.Gauri captioned the image she shared with “Happy Independence Day.” However, Suhana Khan, the couple’s daughter, was not shown in the photo. She is now working on The Archies, a Zoya Akhtar movie, which will be her acting debut.

Shah Rukh recently was seen getting together with some of his old buddies in Delhi. On social media, Gauri had posted a picture from the gathering. Moreover, Gauri uploaded the photo to Instagram with the statement, “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s .” The actor could be seen posing with his buddies and his wife next to him in the group photo.

Having been together for 30 years, Shah Rukh and Gauri are regarded as one of the most popular couples in the entertainment business. They dated for a very long time before getting married, starting throughout their undergraduate years, and they got married on October 25, 1991.

However, Shah Rukh will next be seen in the thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to premiere on January 25, 2023. Along with this, he also has the June 2, 2023 release of south filmmaker Atlee’s Jawaan, starring actress Nayanthara, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, starring Taapsee Pannu.