Laal Singh Chaddha marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after four years.

The film has not done well at the box office but fans are loving the cameo appearance of the Badshah in the film.

SRK will also have a cameo in Brahmastra and Tiger 3 next year.

One of the movies that had audiences counting down the days till its release was Laal Singh Chaddha. The film starring Aamir Khan is the actor’s first appearance on a theatre screen in four year. His previous film, Thugs of Hindostan, being the most recent one to be released.

The movie has not been able to put up a show at the box office; but the cameo appearance that Shah Rukh Khan makes in the film is something that the crowd is really enjoying. Even Shah Rukh Khan has not been seen in theatres for the past four long years; his most recent film, Zero, was his final release.

He first appeared in Rocketry, which was directed by R. Madhavan; and his cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha marks his second appearance in a film since Zero.

It is interesting to note that he will also have a cameo appearance in the upcoming blockbuster film Brahmastra; as well as the Eid release film Tiger 3 in the following year.

The rumour of Shah Rukh Khan appearing in a cameo role in Laal Singh Chaddha has been going around ever since the idea for the film was first conceived. However, no one knew for certain that this would be the case until much later; when Aamir Khan mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan would be playing the role of his younger self, similar to how Elvis Presley did in Forrest Gump.

The announcement of the Badshah’s cameo got universal appreciation by fans, and large numbers of them raced to movie theatres to see their favourite artist perform on a larger screen. In the film, the younger version of the character Laal is the one who teaches SRK his now-famous open-arm stride.

SRK would go on to use this move in many of his subsequent films. SRK’s devoted followers had a lot of fun celebrating the actor’s debut on the silver screen.

The Raees actor’s scene was hailed as the film’s most memorable moment by Internet users who had seen the film before making their comments. The following are some of the reactions that people on Twitter have shared after seeing Laal Singh Chaddha on the big screen.

Laal Singh Chaddha has not been able to achieve anywhere close to the level of success in the film industry that was anticipated for him. There has been some criticism directed toward the performances as well as the ponderous screenplay.

Aamir Khan has not disclosed the title of the film on which he would be working next, but we should get more information about this very soon. Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki are the three critically acclaimed films that Shah Rukh Khan would be starring in during the course of the following year.

Additionally, he is in discussion with Yash Raj Films and Salman Khan; regarding the production of a two-hero picture that will advance the spy universe.

