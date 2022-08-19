Shamshera debuted on Amazon Prime Videos today

Today, the streaming provider Prime Video debuted the action drama Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor.

Today, the streaming provider Prime Video debuted the action drama Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor. Along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles. The movie, which was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, is the fourth from the licence agreement with Yash Raj Films (YRF) to be released on Prime Video. The others are Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Samrat Prithviraj.

Ranbir Kapoor plays both Shamshera and his son Balli in the family-friendly action and comedy movie. A warrior tribe is imprisoned, sold into slavery, and subjected to torture in the fictional city of Kaza by the brutal dictator Shudh Singh. He is renowned in his tribe for his tenacious pursuit of their freedom and honour.

Shamshera, a film with a larger-than-life premise, is now accessible to viewers worldwide on the service. The movie is also available in Tamil and Telugu language dubs in addition to Hindi.