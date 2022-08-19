Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shamshera debuted on Amazon Prime Videos today

Shamshera debuted on Amazon Prime Videos today

Articles
Advertisement
Shamshera debuted on Amazon Prime Videos today

Shamshera debuted on Amazon Prime Videos today

Advertisement
  • Today, the streaming provider Prime Video debuted the action drama Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor.
  • Along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles.
  • The movie, which was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, is the fourth from the licence agreement with Yash Raj Films (YRF) to be released on Prime Video.
Advertisement

Today, the streaming provider Prime Video debuted the action drama Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor. Along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles. The movie, which was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, is the fourth from the licence agreement with Yash Raj Films (YRF) to be released on Prime Video. The others are Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Samrat Prithviraj.

Also Read

Sanjay Dutt broke his silence over Shamshera being a flop
Sanjay Dutt broke his silence over Shamshera being a flop

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who most recently co-starred in the box office failure...

Ranbir Kapoor plays both Shamshera and his son Balli in the family-friendly action and comedy movie. A warrior tribe is imprisoned, sold into slavery, and subjected to torture in the fictional city of Kaza by the brutal dictator Shudh Singh. He is renowned in his tribe for his tenacious pursuit of their freedom and honour.

Also Read

‘Shamshera’ Director Karan Malhotra shared heartfelt note
‘Shamshera’ Director Karan Malhotra shared heartfelt note

Karan Malhotra has finally said something about how his movie "Shamshera" bombed...

Shamshera, a film with a larger-than-life premise, is now accessible to viewers worldwide on the service. The movie is also available in Tamil and Telugu language dubs in addition to Hindi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Movies News, Web Series News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story