Shanthi Priya finds love with Sandip Soparrkar

The celebrated Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film actress Shanthi Priya has fallen in love with choreographer Sandip Soparrkar. In April, they crossed paths at a dance party.

Priya made her acting debut in the Akshay Kumar film Saugandh in 1991, and she thereafter appeared in numerous Hindi films. The actor from Phool Aur Angaar (1993) corroborated the information: “Yes, we are together. We love each other’s families. It (the relationship) is at a very early stage, so I don’t want to talk much about it. Let’s see what happens in the future.”

Soparrkar, 57, who was earlier married to model Jesse Randhawa in 2009 but got separated in 2016, shares, “Yes. We have been seeing each other for a few months. It’s a lovely feeling to fall in love. Who doesn’t like that feeling? She is a genuine woman, and I love her honesty. However, we don’t wish to talk much about it. Hope you respect our privacy.”

The choreographer adopted a boy named Arjun in 2007. Shubham and Shishya Ray are the two boys that Priya, 52, has. Siddharth Ray, an actor in Hindi and Marathi films, was her husband; he passed away in 2004. He was well-known for his work in the 1993 film Baazigar and for his roles in a number of Hindi movies, including Bichhoo (2000) and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002).

A source close to the couple shares, “They are both single parents and there is an understanding between them. They don’t believe in the concept of dating, but there is love for each other.”