Shayank Shukla calls Amitabh Bachchan an ‘institution in himself’

Shayank Shukla, an actor who was most recently seen in “Jaadugar,” will next be seen in Vikas Behl’s film “Goodbye.”

Which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta.

On October 7, the movie is scheduled to open in theatres.

He says about his time spent working with Amitabh Bachchan: “Amitabh sir is a legend so there’s so much to learn from him. He’s an institution in himself. He has very high energy and delivered everything with precision. You can really feel his aura and simplicity on set. He works on every small detail from being punctual to everything. He is a very giving actor.”When discussing the difficulties of portraying the part, he says, “In order to get into a character, one needs to understand the life of that character. The role I will be essaying in this film is completely different from anything which I have played before. My character has a very different set of emotions so I really had to work on that for which I read the story several times to get into its skin. Also, it was challenging because I was simultaneously doing two projects one was ‘Jaadugar’ and other one ‘Goodbye’. Both of them were completely contrast to each other hence it was quite difficult but I managed to pull of.”

He tells his account of getting director Vikas Behl back together “The film has a lot of emotions which will stick a chord in audiences heart. So I and my director Vikas Behl used to discuss about the relationship my character has with others and how to develop the roles. He’s is a very detailed and precise director. He always boost actors to bring out the best. I have worked with him before in Sunflower and now in Goodbye. So when a director appreciates and likes your work, it feels like a blessing.”