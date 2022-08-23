Shefali Shah thinks ‘boycott Bollywood’ will not last long

Shefali Shah is an Indian actress.

The chorus for boycotting Bollywood films has been growing louder.

Several films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Darlings, Raksha Bandhan, and Liger have faced calls for boycott.

Shefali Shah is an Indian actress in Hindi films, television, and web series. After making her film debut with a minor role in the 1995 drama Rangeela, she played a supporting role in the crime film Satya.

Over the past few months, more and more people have been calling for a boycott of Bollywood movies. In the past few years, there have been calls to not see movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Darlings, Raksha Bandhan, and Liger. On Twitter, the hashtag “boycott Bollywood” is used a lot. But actress Shefali Shah thinks it’s just a passing fad that won’t last.

She says, “It’s a trend. I don’t think it’s long-lasting,” she said. When asked about the notion that Bollywood is ‘dying’, the actor said, “I don’t think it’s possible. Films are a culture like cricket. It can’t die…it can’t. People have their point of view, they have their opinions, but there is also a lot of love and appreciation that we get. I think we should just take it in our stride and just say ‘we tried’ and we move on.”

