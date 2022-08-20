Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Nigam to star in Salman Khan’s flim

Siddharth Nigam, a TV actor who got his start in Bollywood with Dhoom 3, where he played two roles, is set to be in Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan. A day ago, the actor attended an event wherein he bumped into his co-star Shehnaaz Gill who couldn’t stop praising the interview throughout her interaction with the media.

Talking about the same, the actress stated that “After watching Siddharth Nigam in the film, you will be amazed by his wonderful performance.”

Salman Khan started filming Bhaijaan in May 2022. In the movie, he stars with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill. He just got Tajik singer Abdu Rozik on board. On December 30, 2022, the movie will come out.

