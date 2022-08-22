Shehnaaz Gill disguised her grief over Sidharth Shukla’s death

Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress.

Sidharth Shukla’s death aged 40 shocked the entertainment industry.

Shehnaaz Gill, a Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend, was affected. She didn’t promote Honsla Rakh for a few days in the beginning.

Shehnaaz told, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (People would say I am trying to gain sympathy if I would cry in front of the world). People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely.”

She said, “People don’t know the whole story, so how will they say anything about it. What happened is that I wanted to restart my work, make a comeback and when you respect someone a lot, if you don’t do something for them, then how will you start? So, it was out of respect. And it’s okay, the people who don’t know anything about it, why should we feel sad about they say. Whatever knowledge they have, let them have that only.”

