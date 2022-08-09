Shehnaaz Gill responded to the rumours regarding Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Gill has responded to the various rumours regarding her.

Claims that indicate she is no longer a part of the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali movie starring Salman Khan.

With this movie, the Punjabi singer-actor will make her Bollywood debut.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill has responded to the various rumours regarding her. Claims that indicate she is no longer a part of the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali movie starring Salman Khan. Shehnaaz and the film’s team had never responded to rumours that she was a member of it, but in response to the most recent claims of her dismissal, Shehnaaz finally acknowledged it. With this movie, the Punjabi singer-actor will make her Bollywood debut.

According to various rumours over the past few days, Shehnaaz was fired from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali because she signed a contract for a different project. Additionally, there are rumours that she unfollowed Salman Khan on Instagram as a result of the recent event.

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love for baarish in viral video Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became well-known after she appeared in season 13 of...

On Monday, Shehnaaz responded to it in a post on her Instagram Stories page without mentioning the movie or Salman. She wrote, “LOL! These rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me too in the movie.”

According to reports, Shehnaaz, who gained notoriety after competing on the Salman Khan-hosted season of Bigg Boss in 2019, will woo Jassie Gill in Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the movie, Salman will play Pooja Hegde’s opposite. Shehnaaz was previously seen at the Mumbai airport in June with Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, who are rumoured to be her co-stars in the movie.

Advertisement

The action comedy movie is produced by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Farhad Samji. According to reports, Jassie, Raghav, and Siddharth will play Salman’s brothers in the movie. According to rumours, Ayush Sharma, Salman’s brother-in-law, was also supposed to appear in the movie but decided against it at the last minute due to creative differences.

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill unfollows Salman Khan on Instagram The actress has been asked to leave Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but...

According to rumours, Shehnaaz will also appear in the social comedy Thank you For Cumming, which will be Karan Boolani, the husband of Rhea Kapoor, making his directorial debut. Although no formal announcement has been made, it is believed that Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor would also appear in the movie.