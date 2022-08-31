Shehnaaz Gill reveals her upcoming Bollywood debut movie

The forthcoming movie, “100%,” which will be directed by Sajid Khan of “Housefull,” will debut on Diwali 2023.

Bigg Boss 13 notoriety For a family-friendly film, Shehnaaz Gill has teamed up with Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham of the Bollywood film industry.

A source close to the production company confirmed the news, saying, “Producers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala team up to create the family-friendly 100% movie, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. The big, fat Indian wedding and the chaotic world of spies serve as the backdrop for the Sajid Khan movie. It promises to be a hilarious, exciting, and chaotic ride. 100% is expected to go on floors early next, in the first half of 2023.

“A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music, and spies ! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! ????

Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??????”, read Gill’s Instagram post.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

