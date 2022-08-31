Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her upcoming Bollywood debut movie

Shehnaaz Gill reveals her upcoming Bollywood debut movie

Articles
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her upcoming Bollywood debut movie

Shehnaaz Gill reveals her Bollywood debut movie

Advertisement
  • The forthcoming movie, “100%,” which will be directed by Sajid Khan of “Housefull,” will debut on Diwali 2023.
  • Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala will produce it.
  • Shehnaaz Gill is currently filming for Salman Khan’s next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars the Indian movie icon, Salman Khan.
Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 notoriety For a family-friendly film, Shehnaaz Gill has teamed up with Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham of the Bollywood film industry.

The forthcoming movie, “100%,” which will be directed by Sajid Khan of “Housefull,” will debut on Diwali 2023. Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala will produce it.

A source close to the production company confirmed the news, saying, “Producers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala team up to create the family-friendly 100% movie, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. The big, fat Indian wedding and the chaotic world of spies serve as the backdrop for the Sajid Khan movie. It promises to be a hilarious, exciting, and chaotic ride. 100% is expected to go on floors early next, in the first half of 2023.

“A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music, and spies ! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! ????

Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??????”, read Gill’s Instagram post.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill is currently filming for Salman Khan’s next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars the Indian movie icon, Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Advertisement

Also Read

Shehnaaz Gill to host upcoming Bigg Boss with Salman Khan
Shehnaaz Gill to host upcoming Bigg Boss with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss, a well-liked reality series on Colors TV in India, is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Divya Agarwal makes her relationship official with Apurva Padgaonkar
Divya Agarwal makes her relationship official with Apurva Padgaonkar
Deepika Padukone will showcase World Cup trophy in Qatar
Deepika Padukone will showcase World Cup trophy in Qatar
Jackie Shroff reunites with Meenakshi Seshadri at an event in Pune
Jackie Shroff reunites with Meenakshi Seshadri at an event in Pune
Priyanka Chopra and an old friend's pics from Bareilly pop online
Priyanka Chopra and an old friend's pics from Bareilly pop online
Shraddha Kapoor's Gopi Vaid attire and bag are fashion highlights
Shraddha Kapoor's Gopi Vaid attire and bag are fashion highlights
Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill had recreated the new song
Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill had recreated the new song
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story