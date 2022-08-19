Shilpa Shetty shares video of kids dressed as Krishna and Radha

On her Instagram account, actor Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her children, Samisha and Viaan.

On her Instagram account, actor Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her children, Samisha and Viaan. In the video, Viaan was seen scaling a human pyramid as part of a traditional Janmashtami ritual in Maharashtra called breaking the dahi handi. On Janmashtami, he gets decked out as Lord Krishna, complete with a peacock plume on his head. Samisha is also having fun with him. In the video, she can be seen posing alongside her brother.

Shilpa captioned her Reel, “Haathi Ghoda Paalki. Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. Gokulashtami ki shubhkaamnayein, aapko aur aapke poore parivar ko.”

She used the hashtags #DahiHandi #Gokulashtami #ShriKrishna #HareKrishna #divine #blessed #gratitude #traditions on her video. One of her fans commented, “Sooooo cute little baba enjoy with family.” Another fan wrote, “Awwwww soooooo cute…. Happy Janmashtami.” Many fans dropped hearts for little Samisha and Viaan.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa got married on November 22, 2009. Viaan was born in 2012, while Samisha was born through surrogacy in 2020.

Nikamma, Shilpa’s final movie, came out on June 17. Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani also appear in the Sabbir Khan-directed movie, which is also jointly produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. Shilpa’s portrayal in the movie was dubbed “gutsy, fierce yet vulnerable, and wow” in a review.

Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty, is what Shilpa is currently watching. It will also air as an eight-part series on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Shilpa, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rohit will all make their formal OTT debuts in this film. The series is a continuation of Rohit’s cop-themed movies, which also include Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Singham and Singham 2 with Ajay Devgn. In addition to this, Shilpa will appear in Sonal Joshi’s upcoming movie Sukhee.