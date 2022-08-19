Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Dahi Handi for Janmashtami in Thane

Shraddha Kapoor and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the Dahi Handi celebration on Janmashtami in Thane.

The 35-year-old actor even performed a dance at the event to the song “Cham Cham” from the film “Baaghi,” which also starred Tiger Shroff.

The Janmashtami festival is widely observed in Thane, and various Dahi Handi tournaments are held there.

The 35-year-old actor even performed a dance at the event to the song “Cham Cham” from the film “Baaghi,” which also starred Tiger Shroff. Eknath Shinde introduced the Shraddha and added, “She is a part of our Kolhapur Family. She is a Maharashtrian. She is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, who has come here.”

The Janmashtami festival is widely observed in Thane, and various Dahi Handi tournaments are held there. There was a sizable crowd present to watch the Dahi Handi competition.

Hindus celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. He is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to the Western calendar, the day often falls in the months of August or September. The Dahi Handi tournament is held together with dancing and music performances, elaborately painted swings, and prayers offered to Lord Krishna during the event.

The orange salwar suit she was wearing was stunning. The “Aashiqui 2” actor added long silver earrings to complete her ensemble. To raise the elegant factor of her dress, the actress chose a minimal makeup look with pink lips and let her hair open.

On the professional front, Shraddha is presently hard at work on her upcoming film, which is being directed by Luv Ranjan and whose March 8, 2023, release date she will share for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor.