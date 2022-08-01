Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani shopped with her brother in Dubai

Online users have posted pictures of Kiara Advani and her rumoured lover Sidharth Malhotra.

Fans are speculating that the couple may have travelled to Dubai to celebrate Kiara’s 30th birthday.

Which occurred on Sunday, based on the photographs, which were taken there.

A picture of Sidharth Malhotra and another of Kiara from Dubai were posted by a fan account. Even though Sidharth and Kiara didn’t pose with the fan together, the background was the same in both pictures. Sidharth was photographed wearing a denim shirt, while Kiara was posed in a black suit.

Another fan shared their photos from a Dubai mall on Instagram. Again, for the photos Kiara and Sidharth didn’t pose together. One fan commented on the picture, “Were they together?” to which the person who posted them replied with a wink emoji. One fan commented, “OMG.” Another one said, “Thanks for sharing these pics.” Another one said, “They celebrated her birthday together OMG.”

On Kiara’s birthday, Sidharth shared a video on his Instagram Stories. Sharing the clip, Sidharth captioned it, “Happy birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug,” adding a hug emoji. Kiara reposted Sidharth’s message on her Instagram handle, and reacted to it with a red heart emoji.

Kiara and Sidharth co-starred in the successful movie Shershah, released in 2021. According to sources, the two began dating while the action-drama was being filmed. Kiara and Sidharth have not, however, publicly acknowledged their relationship. The two frequently make news for their private lives, and they have recently been seen together at several occasions in Mumbai. The rumoured pair was captured by paparazzi and fans at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving on their trip last month.