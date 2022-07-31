Sidharth Malhotra sends in love to Kiara Advani for her birthday

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s rumoured lover, posted a sweet video of “Shershaah” from their promotional days to wish the actress a happy birthday today.

Ananya Panday recently appeared on a talk show and appeared to confirm the couple’s relationship.

It’s important to make your loved one feel special on their birthday. Having said that, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s rumoured lover, posted a sweet video of “Shershaah” from their promotional days to wish the actress a happy birthday today.

Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Happy Birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug.” Apart from that, the rumoured couple are celebrating Kiara’s big day in Dubai. A bundle of photos from their trip went viral when they posed with their fans there.

Ananya Panday recently appeared on a talk show and appeared to confirm the couple’s relationship. Ananya responded to Karan Johar’s inquiry regarding Kiara’s romantic status by making reference to the song in which she appeared alongside Sidharth Malhotra and said, “Her raatans are really lambiyan.” Ananya simply hissed in response to Karan’s subsequent question about her “Ranjha,” to which he added, “Wake Up Sid.” Ananya then confirmed this with a hand motion.

They allegedly called it off months ago, but as soon as they started showing up in public at events and movie premieres, we knew better than to trust that. The pair even acted in the hugely successful OTT movie “Shershaah” together.



In the meantime, Kiara Advani recently appeared in the films Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Both movies enjoyed a lucrative run at the box office. On the other side, Sidharth is currently filming Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s next police drama Mission Majnu.