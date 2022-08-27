Soha Ali Khan shares video of Inaaya folding her own clothes

Soha Ali Khan has posted a video of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The actress frequently posts images and videos of her kids on Instagram.

In 2017, Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter Ini and Bobo earlier this year.

Soha Ali Khan has posted a cute video of her daughter 4-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Soha wrote, “Saturday mornings are for chores – and we all pitch in ! #weekend #choresforkids.” Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, “Oh my cuteness.” Singer Shalmali Kholgade wrote, “I’m genuinely eager to see what this child becomes when she grows up.” One fan said, “This is so cute!” Another one said, “This is so good.. It’s necessary for kids to learn these daily chores.”

On the sets of their 2009 movie Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, Kunal and Soha got to know one another. They got along throughout the production of their second movie, 99.

The couple got hitched on January 25, 2015, following a long-term love and a passionate Paris proposal. Inaaya was welcomed by the couple on September 29, 2017.

Inni and Bobo, a “simple yet heartfelt story about a young girl and her adventure with a young adopted puppy,” was published earlier this year by Soha and Kunal.

Soha claimed in an interview that Inaaya served as the book’s inspiration.

She said, “The inspiration was really because our daughter, who is four-and-a-half years old, has enjoyed us reading to her from the time she was born. It is a habit that we have definitely encouraged. She is now starting to read a little bit herself and blend words but she still will pull down a lot of books and ask one of us to read to her, especially at bedtime. I used to read books to her and Kunal used to invent stories and ask her to actually contribute towards developing it, telling her to imagine the principal characters.”

In addition to Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh in the prominent roles, Soha was most recently seen in Zee5’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

She will next be seen in the Hush Hush episode of Amazon Prime. Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka, and Kritika Kamra will also appear in it.