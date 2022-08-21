Sonnalli Seygall takes internet by storm in skimpy bikini

Sonnalli Seygall, who was in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is turning up the heat by posting hot and steamy pictures from her trip to Turkey. The actress is very active on social media and keeps her fans up to date by posting clips of her travelling, working out, and having fun. She shared a few pictures from her trip to Turkey.

The actress looked smoking hot in a golden bikini, jewellery, and a bun for her hair. She wrote “A typical day at the @museumhotel” in the photo’s caption.

Sonnalli Seygall will be in Noorani Chehra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon, her next job.

