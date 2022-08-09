Subhash Ghai says Pardes was first offered to Madhuri Dixit

According to filmmaker Subhash Ghai, he originally told Madhuri Dixit about the Pardes story.

According to filmmaker Subhash Ghai, he originally told Madhuri Dixit about the Pardes story. Before deciding to cast a fresh face rather than a well-known name. This past Monday was the 25th anniversary of the movie’s debut. The movie was directed by Subhash Ghai and featured Mahima Choudhry and Shah Rukh Khan in the key roles.

In an interview, Subhash said, “I initially narrated the story and the character of Kusum Ganga to Madhuri Dixit and she liked it the story. Madhuri was already a big star by that time. People in my office also suggested we take her.”

He added, “But when I elaborated on it and wrote the complete characterisation, – a young and innocent village girl . A girl who sees an airplane in the sky and thinks of going to America, a girl who wants to go to the US because her friends have also been married there…someone who dreams of being married and going to America. But she also is innocence of an adolescent girl. I realised I would not get that innocence from a star and a newcomer would easily do it. Mahima Chouhdry did it.”

The director added that Mahima’s innocent laughter made him want to take her. People in his office, he claimed, had advised him to hire stars to make the project bigger and more lucrative, but he had resisted their advice.

Shah Rukh Khan was not initially willing to give up his jeans and flashy shirts and don trousers for his character, according to Subhash Ghai. “Shah Rukh ko takleef thi ki film me trouser kyu pehna rahe (SRK had a problem wearing trousres), why not jeans?”