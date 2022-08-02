Sunny Leone new hilarious video took the internet by a storm

Leone, a Bollywood star, has perfected the skill of leaving her fans speechless with her beauty.

But this time, she showed her devoted fan base a taste of her jovial side.

The Ijazat actor made her fans laugh out loud when she released a humorous video of her.

Advertisement

Sunny Leone, a Bollywood star, has perfected the skill of leaving her fans speechless with her beauty. But this time, she showed her devoted fan base a taste of her jovial side.

Also Read Sunny Leone call working with Anurag Kashyap a dream come true Actress Sunny Leone describes working with director Anurag Kashyap as a "chance"...

The Ijazat actor made her fans laugh out loud when she released a humorous video of her slipping into her chatty nature and making fun of her pal.

The 41-year-old star’s reactions and commentary are obviously amusing. She posted the amusing video along with a clever remark. “Hahaha I got them both!! @vishnumanchu @sunnyrajani #Ginna”, captioned the Ek Paheeli Leela actress.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Advertisement

In terms of her career, Leone is working on a number of intriguing projects, including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero.

Also Read Sunny Leone sizzling Bengali dance number sets a new record Do you recall the Bengali song "Dushtu Polapain" by Sunny Leone? The...

Internet fans had previously praised she for her dancing prowess and the ease with which she had picked up the Bangladeshi song and spoken it as if it were her native tongue. Sunny’s dance was also commended by a fan who said, “Wow great seuper.”