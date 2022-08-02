Sunny Leone new hilarious video took the internet by a storm

Sunny Leone call working with Anurag Kashyap a dream come true
Actress Sunny Leone describes working with director Anurag Kashyap as a "chance"...
Sunny Leone, a Bollywood star, has perfected the skill of leaving her fans speechless with her beauty. But this time, she showed her devoted fan base a taste of her jovial side.
The Ijazat actor made her fans laugh out loud when she released a humorous video of her slipping into her chatty nature and making fun of her pal.
The 41-year-old star’s reactions and commentary are obviously amusing. She posted the amusing video along with a clever remark. “Hahaha I got them both!! @vishnumanchu @sunnyrajani #Ginna”, captioned the Ek Paheeli Leela actress.
In terms of her career, Leone is working on a number of intriguing projects, including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero.
