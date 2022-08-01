Sushmita Sen looks breathtaking in latest viral picture

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress, model and the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. She is the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant.

The actress has shared a happy selfie in which she can be seen in sunglasses flashing her million-dollar smile.

She captioned her post, “Why do you wear sunglasses all the time? Well, cause I love to reflect.”

Take a look!

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 6.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

