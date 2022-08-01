Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen looks breathtaking in latest viral picture

Sushmita Sen looks breathtaking in latest viral picture

Articles
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen looks breathtaking in latest viral picture

Sushmita Sen looks breathtaking in latest viral picture

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress, model and the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. She is the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant.

The actress has shared a happy selfie in which she can be seen in sunglasses flashing her million-dollar smile.

She captioned her post, “Why do you wear sunglasses all the time? Well, cause I love to reflect.”

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 6.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read

Mahesh Bhatt on Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s dating news
Mahesh Bhatt on Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s dating news

When they revealed and recognised their relationship a few days ago, Sushmita...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story