Sushmita Sen receives letter from fan

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress, model and the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. She is the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant.

Sushmita Sen went on a trip and is now back home. On Saturday, she wrote a post about the gifts and notes she got from people who were happy for her. She told everyone about a note from a fan. In the caption, she said that she feels the love from her fans, but she also felt relieved that “goodness exists,” since she had been trolled very badly recently. She also thanked the fan who had written to her.

She captioned her post, “Back home after almost a month of travel…I find my home full of thoughtful gifts & notes received from well wishers around the world!! I want you all to know…I FEEL THE LOVE!!! I’ve always known Goodness exists…but you all reaffirm the truth that it also PREVAILS!! P.S. Nisha, YOU made me smile!! Thank you Jaan meri.”

fan wrote: “Dear Sushmita Sen Ma’am, when I want to smile, I know exactly what to do. I just close my eyes and think of you. And I have the biggest smile on my face. Just reminding that I am thinking of you. You mean the world to me. From Nisha.”

