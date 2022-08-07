Sushmita Sen shares video from her snorkeling session

Advertisement
  • Sushmita Sen released a video of her and her children Renee and Alisah diving in the Maldives.
  • The three of them can be seen swimming alongside sting rays and other fish in the footage.
  • The star added that her father Subir Sen had travelled with them to the Maldives.
Sushmita Sen released a video of her and her children Renee and Alisah diving in the Maldives. The three of them can be seen swimming alongside sting rays and other fish in the footage. The star added that her father Subir Sen had travelled with them to the Maldives.

Sharing the video from her snorkeling session, Sushmita Sen wrote, “#myuniverse Ah! these majestic creatures with soooooo much affection and acceptannce… I travel with my daughters at least once a year to Maldives, to snorkel and scuba dive…to experience the magical peace and healing of the Indian Ocean!!”

She further added, “This time my father @sensubir made it super special by joining us!! Alisah braved a stingray’s kiss. The Reef sharks confidently posed for our cameras. And #yourstruly felt beyond privileged to be allowed real close accesss!!#sharing #cherished #memories for a lifetime!! @reneesen47. Enjoy the peace & the vibe!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #happyweekend #duggadugga.”

Renee Sen commented on her mom’s post, “What a memorable experience this was…I will cherish it forever! Thank you so much Maa for introducing us to the serene and beautiful world underwater. I love you. Let’s hope the next trip we make I make better friends with the Sting rays.”

A fan reacted to the video, “So serene and calm…thanks for sharing Ma’am.” Another wrote, “Omg wowwww.” One more said, “This is so cool.”

Next Story