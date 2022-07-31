Advertisement
Edition: English
Sussanne Khan shares happy times from her trip with Arslan Goni

Articles
Sussanne Khan shares happy times from her trip with Arslan Goni

  • Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni had earlier taken a quick trip to California for a relaxing vacation.
  • She released a video collage of her trip’s joyful moments after arriving back in Mumbai.
  • Right from romantic pictures of the duo to them meeting their friends and enjoying delicious treats, the video featured all the happy moments.
Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni had earlier taken a quick trip to California for a relaxing vacation. She released a video collage of her trip’s joyful moments after arriving back in Mumbai.

Sharing the video she wrote, “I don’t know what you been told.. but Time is running out so spend it like it’s Gold..⚡️✨🌊☺️♥️ 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #Perception P.S…Thank you sooo much my sweetheart California…for giving us the best summer ever❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿📸”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Right from romantic pictures of the duo to them meeting their friends and enjoying delicious treats, the video featured all the happy moments. Sussanne’s close friend Preity who earlier met them during the trip wrote, “I miss you guys already,” adding two hearts emojis.

Preity Zinta had shared a picture with Sussanne and wrote,“There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting. #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting.” In the picture, the duo looked cute as they donned their brightest smiles.

