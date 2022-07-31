Sussanne Khan shares happy times from her trip with Arslan Goni

Preity Zinta and Sussanne Khan meets in Los Angeles
In Los Angeles, Preity Zinta is now living. The actress posted a...
Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni had earlier taken a quick trip to California for a relaxing vacation. She released a video collage of her trip’s joyful moments after arriving back in Mumbai.
Sharing the video she wrote, “I don’t know what you been told.. but Time is running out so spend it like it’s Gold..⚡️✨🌊☺️♥️ 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #Perception P.S…Thank you sooo much my sweetheart California…for giving us the best summer ever❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿📸”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Right from romantic pictures of the duo to them meeting their friends and enjoying delicious treats, the video featured all the happy moments. Sussanne’s close friend Preity who earlier met them during the trip wrote, “I miss you guys already,” adding two hearts emojis.
Preity Zinta had shared a picture with Sussanne and wrote,“There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting. #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting.” In the picture, the duo looked cute as they donned their brightest smiles.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.