Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi at Dobaara event

Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress.

Taapsee Pannu was recently in a tough situation when she got into a sort of argument with the paparazzi.

The fight started, it seems, when the photographer told the actress that she was late for the event.

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. She is the recipient of two Filmfare Awards.

Taapsee Pannu was recently in a tough situation when she got into a sort of argument with the paparazzi. On Monday night, the actor was at Mithibai College in Mumbai for a promotional event for her upcoming movie Dobaaraa. The fight started, it seems, when the photographer told the actress that she was late for the event.

She said, “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me).” While paparazzi told her that they are also waiting for her, Taapsee said to one paparazzo in particular, “Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully.”

“The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it’s on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me.”

“Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always at fault).”

Also Read Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan’s losses feel personal Actor Shah Rukh Khan was referred to as a "superstar" by Taapsee...