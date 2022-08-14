Taapsee Pannu posts message as Shabaash Mithu trend on Netflix

The movie, which is based on cricket player Mithali Raj, opened to lukewarm reviews at the box office last month.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu has released films back-to-back, some of which even ended with a whimper. Shabaash Mithu, her sports biography, was one among them. The movie, which is based on cricket player Mithali Raj, opened to lukewarm reviews at the box office last month. It has lately been released on Netflix, where it has finally found an audience.

Even Alia Bhatt’s Darlings is not trending as highly on Netflix in India as this movie. Sharing a screenshot of the same, the actress wrote in her post, “Thank you everyone, theatre mein na sahi, OTT pe toh pyaar mila. Aur kaafi bumper opening lagi hai yahan toh (If not in theatres, at least we got some love here. Got a bumper opening here).”

Also on Twitter, she wrote that despite the good response on OTT, she wished people watched her film in theatres. “Thank you everyone ! My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since #ShabaashMithu has released on OTT platform. I am not sure how I feel exactly coz I would’ve liked all of you watch it in theatres but nevertheless I am glad you all saw our little gem. hard work never goes unnoticed,” she wrote.

The movie, which was directed by Srijit Mukherji, opened in theatres on July 15, 2022, however it did not do well financially. It details Raj's life's highs and lows, challenges, and happy times.

The movie was also available on Voot Select. Taapsee has expressed her excitement for the film’s digital distribution and her anticipation of the audience’s response. “I am very excited with its release on Voot Select as now this story will have the opportunity to reach a much wider audience and hopefully, inspire other young girls and women to follow their dreams and passion in sports, akin to the relentless spirit of India cricket superstar Mithali Raj.

“I cannot wait to watch this special story once again at home in the company of friends and family and cherish this special moment, and really looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction to the movie’s OTT release,” she had said.

Taapsee’s next appearance will be in Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa, which debuts on August 18. She is also collaborating on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.