Tamannaah Bhatia makes statement in pink crop top

Tamannaah Bhatia is well-known in the film industries of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. In addition to all of her great accomplishments, everyone loves the way she dresses. Tamannaah Bhatia is a rising star in the fashion world, and her style has been getting a lot of attention in the past few months. Today, every fashion critic is aware of the pan-Indian talent.

One of the most popular and eye-catching styles that actresses wear is called “color-blocking.” This time, Tamannaah stole the show with her happy outfit of a pink top and a yellow skirt. The star went with a pink crop top and a Rs. 35,000 tangerine pleated midi skirt. She wore clothes from MSGM, which were fun and stylish. The pink crop top had full sleeves, a Cuban collar, and a V-neck. The tangerine midi skirt has heart-shaped cutouts that go from the hem to the thigh. This gives it a sweet look. There are also pockets on it. Tamannaah chose tiny gold earrings and pink heels with straps to go with her brightly coloured dress, which gave it a more subtle look.

Tamannaah kept her makeup simple so it would go well with her look. Tamannaah got the perfect look by using neutral eyeshadow, black eyeliner with wings, mascara on her eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheekbones, a neutral shade of lipstick, and brushing her hair to the side.

On the job front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration by Anil Ravipudi. She will also be in Gurthunda Seethakalam, a romantic drama by Nagashekar. Also coming out in 2022 are the movies Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Babli Bouncer, and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben.