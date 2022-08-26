Tara Sutaria looks stunning in red shimmery lehenga

Tara Sutaria attended the debut of designer Sanjev Marwaaha’s newest line, “Hunar”.

The actress looked stunning in a scarlet-red lehenga ensemble.

Her outfit featured an embellished cropped blouse with noodle straps and a sweetheart neckline.

August offered some exciting news, and the fashion crowd just can’t quit doing exhaustive searches and adoring everything we find. Bring on the desi days during this busy holiday season, and if you happen to be in town, you’d undoubtedly love giving yourself to something stylish. As Tara Sutaria has shown, red is the current hue that complements a lehenga the most beautifully.

A lehenga’s ageless appeal is something to rely on. It provides you with the effortless assurance that you’ve made the right choice. It doesn’t have to be dull just because you’ve worn lehengas your entire life. The actress from Ek Villain Returns demonstrated this to us yesterday when she came to the debut of designer Sanjev Marwaaha’s newest line, “Hunar.”

She was stunning in a scarlet-red lehenga ensemble. We enjoyed the colour change this time, even though the majority of her decisions are naturally made in white. What is the clearest lesson to learn from this? There is no space for a miss when in red. In Sanjev’s design, which featured an embellished cropped blouse with noodle straps and a sweetheart neckline, make it all about a glitzy high occasion. The dupatta added even more glitz to this outfit. It looked opulent and royal with the satin hem when combined with a basic skirt with an embroidered waistline.

Tara’s ensemble was completed with chaandbali earrings by Razwada Jewellers, which featured a pair of pearls and studded kadas. The 26-year-old’s hair was styled neatly and was worn down. She wore pink cheeks, a glossy lip, and a gorgeous line of black eyeliner to complement her OOTN.

