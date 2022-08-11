The hilarious reason Arjun Kapoor took Sonam Kapoor on their first date at age 12

In Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, talked extensively about their relationship and shared stories from their early years.

Sonam chose a card during the question period and asked Arjun if he had ever “disliked” someone she had dated.

Sonam Kapoor also discussed her pregnancy on the show.

Sonam added before the Gunday actor could respond, “He hasn’t been liked by anyone, besides perhaps Anand. I’m polite to him no matter who he is with.” In response, Arjun said, “I don’t have to respond. I don’t despise everyone. I just want to make it clear that I haven’t despised any of them.”

He stated that when Sonam and she were 12 years old, I accompanied her on their first date. Sonam began by describing the incident: “We went to McDonald’s in Lokhandwala.” Because her parents were strict, the actress informed them she was going to dinner with Arjun. “I’m going to eat with Arjun, she declared. Of course, given that Arjun eats, that is the simplest defense. What a tidy way to go out and meet a boy, I mean.”

Arjun was seated alone at the restaurant, and Sonam said, “I brought him a couple of burgers.” Arjun stated, “I sat on a separate table eating burgers,” and further stated that Sonam had instructed her date to act appropriately due to her brother’s strictness. I’m not strict, though,” Arjun countered.

Sonam Kapoor also discussed her pregnancy on the show. She claimed that while the first three months were difficult for her, she is now having fun. Arjun also discussed his relationship with Malaika Arora, his girlfriend. He admitted that he likes the way her name appears and sounds and that he had it saved on his phone.

