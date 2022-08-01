Tiger Shroff shows his bruised, scratched back after intense stunts

One of the fittest performers in Bollywood’s current age is actor Tiger Shroff.

One of the fittest performers in Bollywood’s current age is actor Tiger Shroff. On Monday, he recalled moments from his action movie Baaghi 3. And explained how a scenario that required him to film beneath a tank resulted in scrapes and burns. He uploaded a clip showing his “favourite” shot.

As part of a combat scene in the movie, Tiger is shown aggressively sliding under a large tank at the beginning of the clip. The video also shows a peek of his scratched and discoloured back. “Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank….this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that I’ve done,” wrote Tiger in the caption.

Tiger appeared in Baaghi 3 with Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ahmed Khan. Tiger played some of his most challenging roles in the movie, and while discussing them, he had previously stated on Twitter that he had first felt nervous about the filming.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared doing action as I have been during baaghi 3. everyday I used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night I used to be carried to my room by my amazing team. I dont think we could have conceived our honest effort and vision if it wasnt for ahmed sir and his team, and sajid sirs full support and backing. Thank you for sharing your warmth and appreciation for our trailer. It def soothes all the cuts and scrapes we got.”

Screw Dheela will be Tiger’s upcoming film. According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna will play Tiger’s opposite, and the movie would be filmed in both India and Europe. In 2023, the movie is scheduled for release.

In addition to Screw Dheela, Tiger has the Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath, another action movie. He last appeared in the box office flop Heropanti 2. Tara Sutaria played the lead role in the film as well.