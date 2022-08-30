Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new photo

Tiger Shroff says he goes ‘commando in public’ all the time
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon make an appearance on Koffee With Karan....
Tiger Shroff is an Indian actor, martial artist, dancer, and singer, known for his work in Hindi films.
The Baaghi actor has always been active on his social media accounts, where he shares photos and videos of himself to keep his fans interested in his page.
The actor from Student of the Year 2 recently posted a stunning photo of himself on his Instagram story. In the photo, he shows off his well-toned abs and body. In the picture, Tiger is wearing a black shirt with no buttons and black pants to show off his muscular body and ripped abs.
Take a look!
