Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new photo

Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new photo

Articles
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new photo

Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new photo

Advertisement
  • Tiger Shroff is an Indian actor.
  • He has always been active on his social media accounts.
  • Tiger is seen sporting black unbuttoned shirt paired with black trousers.
Advertisement

Tiger Shroff is an Indian actor, martial artist, dancer, and singer, known for his work in Hindi films.

The Baaghi actor has always been active on his social media accounts, where he shares photos and videos of himself to keep his fans interested in his page.

The actor from Student of the Year 2 recently posted a stunning photo of himself on his Instagram story. In the photo, he shows off his well-toned abs and body. In the picture, Tiger is wearing a black shirt with no buttons and black pants to show off his muscular body and ripped abs.

Take a look!

Also Read

Tiger Shroff says he goes ‘commando in public’ all the time
Tiger Shroff says he goes ‘commando in public’ all the time

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon make an appearance on Koffee With Karan....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story