Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff speaks out on their break-up with Disha Patani and gets a relationship With Akanksha Sharma

Tiger Shroff speaks out on their break-up with Disha Patani and gets a relationship With Akanksha Sharma

Articles
Advertisement
Tiger Shroff speaks out on their break-up with Disha Patani and gets a relationship With Akanksha Sharma

Tiger Shroff

Advertisement
  • Heropanti 2, and the actor’s rumoured breakup have been making the rounds everywhere.
  • According to numerous media reports, Tiger is allegedly dating Akanksha Sharma, his co-star in the 2021 music video Casanova.
  • Tiger, though, recently refuted the allegations.
Advertisement

 Tiger Shroff consistently creates headlines, and rumours mills love to speculate about his love life. Tiger, who is most known for his sculpted physique and provocative martial arts scenes in action movies, has recently received a lot of media attention. Disha Patani, the co-star of Baaghi 2 and the actor in Heropanti 2, and the actor’s rumoured breakup have been making the rounds everywhere.

Tiger’s supporters may have reason to celebrate because it’s possible that the actor has moved on. According to numerous media reports, Tiger is allegedly dating Akanksha Sharma, his co-star in the 2021 music video Casanova. The pair also made an appearance in I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0, a music video. On Instagram, Akanksha and Tiger, who were once co-stars, recently engaged in a dialogue as she wished Tiger a happy birthday. Tiger, though, recently refuted the allegations.

Tiger told during an interview that “that is not true.” Regarding his habits of partying with Disha Patani, the actor made no mention of it. He merely made it clear that Akanksha is not his girlfriend. According to media reports, Tiger and Disha ended their six-year relationship. Tiger and Disha never declared their relationship to be exclusive, and they have always kept their love lives private. Disha wanted to marry Tiger, but the latter preferred to wait, according to a report. After Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff said that his son had no plans to get married anytime soon, rumours of their breakup began to circulate widely.

Also Read

Tiger Shroff will undoubtedly motivate you to work out
Tiger Shroff will undoubtedly motivate you to work out

Tiger can be seen in a kickboxing fight with his fitness partner....

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story