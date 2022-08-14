Urfi Javed shares WhatsApp screenshots of a man asking for video

Urfi Javed, known for wearing provocative clothing, has reported a man after he asked her for video sex.

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed, known for wearing provocative clothing, has reported a man after he asked her for video s*x. She uploaded a few screenshots from her WhatsApp conversation and said that the man had been using the threat of posting her modified photos on Bollywood pages. To harm her career as a kind of blackmail against her for the last two years.

“So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it . 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it , I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time . I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career,” Urfi wrote while sharing his image on Instagram.

Urfi also expressed her dissatisfaction with the Mumbai Police for failing to take any action against the man after filing a FIR, calling his conduct “cyber rape.” She also uploaded a photo of him with her sister, with whom she had previously worked, and his best friend. Urfi, however, insisted that the sisters disregarded her and sided with the man. “Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it),” she wrote.

“This man is a threat to society, women. He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely. The last picture is of his best friend, sera Kishore. I had worked with her sister Ashna Kishore, I contacted the sisters, sent them proof how he’s been blackmailing me and what all he has done to other girls but guess what, these girls bluntly chose to ignore the proofs and supported him saying all 50 girls are lying including me! Wow. These girls were chilling with this man the night he started blackmailing me, I tried contacting them but no response, no help. Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry,” Urfi concluded.

After reading her post, Rakhi Sawant commented on Urfi’s post assuring her that if she needs any kind of help, she is with her in her battle. “Ok tell me to need any help I’m always with u,” Rakhi wrote.