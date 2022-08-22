Vaani Kapoor: I will lose focus if I worry about others

Vaani Kapoor is an Indian actress.

Vaani Kapoor is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi films. She made her film debut with the 2013 romantic comedy.

Actress Vaani Kapoor has accepted that her career path and choices will always be compared to those of her industry peers. She doesn’t let it bother her, and she admits that she is always up for a good competition.

She says, “When it comes to one actor being compared to another, or pitted against another, I am so detached from it. Once I am on a film set, or working on a project, I am fulfilled doing that project. I want to give it all my concentration and the focus is (always) on my work.”

“But yeah, people do compare constantly. Sometimes it feels okay, because we are public figures, people want to draw comparisons, and people want to do what they want, but you don’t have to get too affected by it.”

She elaborates, “You need to be a horse with blinders on and keep acing what comes your way. And put all your energy into that. Because if I keep fretting over what others are doing, I will lose my focus and my dedication. So, I prefer to focus on my work. I don’t try to create that pressure.”