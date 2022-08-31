Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house

Articles
  • Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wore cultural attire to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.
  • They arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma’s home holding hands.
  • Vicky and Katrina were wed in December 2021.
At Arpita Khan Sharma’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived looking like a sight to behold. The pair dressed elegantly in traditional attire for the momentous festival. They were photographed leaving Salman Khan’s sister’s house hand-in-hand.

Vicky and Katrina both got into the holiday spirit by donning traditional attire. Katrina looked stunning in a sharara, but Vicky looked sharp in a mustard-colored kurta combo. The couple smiled broadly as they stood for photographs.

Have a look!

Katrina maintained a classy and understated appearance. She wore a light yellow sharara outfit that had a flowy short kurti and matching sharara leggings. The separates featured a delicate glittery border and subdued printed accents. Her traditional attire was finished with a flowing patterned dupatta.

With a pair of jhumkis, the actress enhanced the ethnic appeal of her appearance. She wore kohl-rimmed eyes, sheer pink lips, and little makeup in muted tones. Her inherent radiance was heightened by a shining highlighter.

Vicky wore a short, mustard-colored kurta with minimal embellishment. He completed the outfit with a pair of classic mojaris and a pair of white pants.

