Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wore cultural attire to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

They arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma’s home holding hands.

Vicky and Katrina were wed in December 2021.

At Arpita Khan Sharma’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived looking like a sight to behold. The pair dressed elegantly in traditional attire for the momentous festival. They were photographed leaving Salman Khan’s sister’s house hand-in-hand.

Vicky and Katrina both got into the holiday spirit by donning traditional attire. Katrina looked stunning in a sharara, but Vicky looked sharp in a mustard-colored kurta combo. The couple smiled broadly as they stood for photographs.

Have a look!

Katrina maintained a classy and understated appearance. She wore a light yellow sharara outfit that had a flowy short kurti and matching sharara leggings. The separates featured a delicate glittery border and subdued printed accents. Her traditional attire was finished with a flowing patterned dupatta.

With a pair of jhumkis, the actress enhanced the ethnic appeal of her appearance. She wore kohl-rimmed eyes, sheer pink lips, and little makeup in muted tones. Her inherent radiance was heightened by a shining highlighter.

Vicky wore a short, mustard-colored kurta with minimal embellishment. He completed the outfit with a pair of classic mojaris and a pair of white pants.

