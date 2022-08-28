Vidushi Mehra: Measuring success and failure isn’t my responsibility

Vidushi Mehra is an actor and theatre artist from Mumbai.

Vidushi says Measuring success and failure isn’t my responsibility.

She works hard on each of her projects and doesn’t care about the results.

Vidushi Mehra, an actor and theatre artist, lets her work speak for itself while she quietly steps up her game.

“For me, it was and will be theatre always. So, I was all engrossed in my world of stage, busy with acting, directing and producing. When I met actor Chitrangada Singh she suggested me to try my hand at screen projects as well. Then rest is history. After I made my debut with the film Aisha, I started getting work in the film industry and here I am.”

She adds, “Life is all about living to the fullest and constantly improving oneself on the go. Projects can work in terms of attaining success or not and no one can be blamed for it be it social media trends or negative publicity. My job is to give my honest best to those characters that come my way and not to measure the results. I work hard on each of my projects. As I am still not located in Mumbai and so in all these years I have been shuttling between the cities for shoots. In future, if required, I can relocate here but for now, this to and fro plan is working for me.”

