Vidya Balan finds it ‘unfortunate’ Mission Mangal is an ‘Akshay film’

In a recent interview, actor Vidya Balan discussed the 2019 movie Mission Mangal. According to Vidya, the movie that also starred four other female actors was referred to as a “Akshay Kumar film.” And did not feature the other female cast members as the main characters.

In addition to Akshay Kumar, the cast of Mission Mangal included Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, and Sharman Joshi. The movie, which was based on India’s first Mars trip, grossed almost 300 crores of rupees globally.

Vidya said during O Womaniya! 2022 Adda organised by Film Companion, “The pandemic has become an easy excuse for people to say that now female-led films will not work in the theatres, because basically, our industry is going through some kind of flux where a lot of our films are bombing, terribly. And they are your so-called, male hero-led films. But who takes the beating is the female-led films. Do you not realise that Gangubai Kathiawadi had no man spearheading it, it was Alia Bhatt. That film has done great numbers compared to a lot of other films with male heroes. It’s very frustrating, because there’s no logic to it.”

She added, “For example, even a film like Mission Mangal, which did great business, finally it will be seen as an Akshay Kumar film, which is very unfortunate. It’s not Akshay Kumar and five other leading ladies, because we’re not being seen as having led the film in any way. But the story couldn’t have been told with just Akshay Kumar, and it wasn’t told with just him. Someone was talking to me about my last hits, and they didn’t mention Mission Mangal, and they said, ‘Woh toh Akshay Kumar…’ and I was like, ‘Did you not see me and four other female actors?’”