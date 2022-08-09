Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey travel by economy class

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have chosen to fly economy to promote Liger.

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have chosen to fly economy to promote Liger. Producer Charmme Kaur shared a video clip of Vijay and Ananya Panday sharing a seat on an aeroplane on Instagram. Ananya chose the window seat, while Vijay chose the centre one.

While Ananya spoke with her staff at the beginning of the tape, people could be seen boarding the aircraft. Ananya dressed in a blue shirt and white pants for the journey. Vijay Deverakonda chose to wear black slacks and a white shirt. On their faces, they both wore masks. For the Liger movie’s promotion, the stars have gone on the road.

A photo collage showed Vijay and Ananya taking a selfie at a function while the audience watched from behind them. Additionally, it featured Vijay grinning and hugging a supporter while she sobbed.

Sharing the clip, Charmme captioned the post, “Producers’ actor and people’s hero our #LIGER @thedeverakonda no one like you. And our rocking beauty @ananyapanday .. appreciation post for my lovelies. From me and #purijagannadh.”

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya shared her pictures as she gave different poses. She wrote, “Wearing blue but feeling anything but blue in Vadodara #Liger #Liger25thAugust.” The actors travelled to Gujarat for Liger’s promotion.

Dharma Productions posted a video of Vijay and Ananya interacting with a crowd while standing on a stage on their Instagram page. A group of yellow balloons were also released while the audience applauded. The prayer, good luck, and well wishes were sent up into the skies for the international theatrical release of “Liger,” according to the caption.

Puri Jagannadh’s sports action movie Liger is expected to hit theatres on August 25 of this year. Liger, a movie produced by Karan Johar, will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

The movie will be both Ananya’s first multilingual feature and Vijay’s first Bollywood debut. Along with them, the film also stars Ramy Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Despande, and Getup Srinu. Boxer Mike Tyson will make a surprise guest appearance in the movie.