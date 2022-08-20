Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda talks about having a crush on Urmila Matondkar

Vijay Deverakonda talks about having a crush on Urmila Matondkar

Articles
Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda talks about having a crush on Urmila Matondkar

Vijay Deverakonda talks about having a crush on Urmila Matondkar

Advertisement
  • Star of “Liger” Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his feelings for Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dasani, two Bollywood actresses.
  • In order to promote his film, he will be seen on a dancing reality show with Ananya Pandey.
  • On the programme, Remo D’Souza sits on the panel of judges alongside Urmila and Bhagyashree.
Advertisement

Star of “Liger” Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his feelings for Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dasani, two Bollywood actresses. In order to promote his film, he will be seen on a dancing reality show with Ananya Pandey. He claims: “I am a huge fan of Urmila ma’am as well as Bhagyashree ma’am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I had a crush on Urmila ma’am and Bhagyashree ma’am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit.”

Also Read

“Liger” sequel is confirmed by Vijay Deverakonda
“Liger” sequel is confirmed by Vijay Deverakonda

The film is slated for release next week and the audience is...

On the programme, Remo D’Souza sits on the panel of judges alongside Urmila and Bhagyashree. Vijay also admits that Remo is one of his all-time favourite performers and that he loves the choreography he did for the song “Badtameez Dil” from the 2013 film “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

“I am an immense fan of Remo Sir’s work too, especially for his choreography in ‘Badtameez Dil’. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like, I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song,” says the Telugu celebrity.

Also Read

Vijay Deverakonda says he ‘enjoyed’ meeting Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi
Vijay Deverakonda says he ‘enjoyed’ meeting Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi

Vijay Deverakonda recently met Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on sets of The...

The actor is very busy promoting his movie “Liger.” Which is also receiving media attention because of the boycott hashtag that is currently trending on social media.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Interview News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story