Vijay Deverakonda talks about having a crush on Urmila Matondkar

“Liger” sequel is confirmed by Vijay Deverakonda
The film is slated for release next week and the audience is...
Star of “Liger” Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his feelings for Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dasani, two Bollywood actresses. In order to promote his film, he will be seen on a dancing reality show with Ananya Pandey. He claims: “I am a huge fan of Urmila ma’am as well as Bhagyashree ma’am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I had a crush on Urmila ma’am and Bhagyashree ma’am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit.”
On the programme, Remo D’Souza sits on the panel of judges alongside Urmila and Bhagyashree. Vijay also admits that Remo is one of his all-time favourite performers and that he loves the choreography he did for the song “Badtameez Dil” from the 2013 film “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”
“I am an immense fan of Remo Sir’s work too, especially for his choreography in ‘Badtameez Dil’. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like, I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song,” says the Telugu celebrity.
The actor is very busy promoting his movie “Liger.” Which is also receiving media attention because of the boycott hashtag that is currently trending on social media.
