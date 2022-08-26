Vijay Deverakonda targeted by trolls for his remarks on SRK’s fame

The comments Vijay Deverakonda made in the past are now haunting him.

The comments Vijay Deverakonda made in the past are now haunting him. Trolls made fun of the actor for his prior statements after the actor’s performance in his Bollywood debut film. As “Liger” received negative reviews from both fans and critics. After his previous optimistic tweet predicting that the film would earn over Rs 200 crore, the actor’s recent claim that he is in the running to succeed Shah Rukh Khan as the world’s next super star has gained traction online.

The actor discussed how King Khan encouraged him to pursue his aspirations in an interview with a men’s magazine. ” If he could do it, why couldn’t I?” he told GQ. Opening up about SRK’s old interview that inspired him, Vijay also went on to recall the actor saying he was the last of the ‘superstars’. “…When I saw his interview, I remember wanting to say, ‘Shah Rukh, you’re wrong. You’re not the last. I’m coming.'”

Vijay’s statement gained popularity on social media, garnering a variety of responses from users. “Not Vijay Deverkonda saying Shah Rukh Khan was wrong when he said he is last of the stars!!! And that he has just begun his career! LOL I know he is a big star but COME ON! it’s SRK! SHAH RUKH KHAN! He IS the last of the STARS,” a user on Twitter stated.

Added another, “After witnessing these cringe actors of the ‘Gen- Z’, i can say it that Shah Rukh Khan jaisa koi aa hi nahi sakta. The man was actually spitting facts that he’s the last of the stars. The Greatest there was,is nd will ever be.”

“So @TheDeverakonda is putting @iamsrk to shame? It appears that he is residing in a fool’s paradise. It’s time for someone to make him face reality and reveal his true aukaat. Sala mixed-breed. Lmfao,” said another.