Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda thanked Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan on Insta

Vijay Deverakonda thanked Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan on Insta

Articles
Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda thanked Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan on Insta
Advertisement
  • Actor Vijay Deverakonda posted a sincere message on social media.
  • Thanking Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan for their support of his upcoming movie Liger.
  • Vijay also posted a photo on Instagram of himself standing in a studio with Salman, Chiranjeevi, and other actors.
Advertisement

Actor Vijay Deverakonda posted a sincere message on social media. Thanking Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan for their support of his upcoming movie Liger. Vijay also posted a photo on Instagram of himself standing in a studio with Salman, Chiranjeevi, and other actors.

In his post, he wrote, “Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir-Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on his post. In the picture, Chiranjeevi wore a black T-shirt, leather jacket and pants. Salman Khan opted for a red T-shirt, matching jacket and black pants. Vijay wore an all-black ensemble.

vijay_deverakonda_instagram

Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday and is directed by Puri Jagannadh, stars Vijay. The actors have been touring the nation to promote their movie. Vijay portrays a kickboxer in the movie who transitioned from a “chaiwaala” (tea seller) in Mumbai to a professional boxer who competed in the US. His mother is portrayed by Ramya Krishnan, while Mike Tyson makes a brief appearance.

Also Read

Vijay Deverakonda recalls getting drunk on set while shooting
Vijay Deverakonda recalls getting drunk on set while shooting

Koffee With Karan 7, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda opens up about the...

Recently, Koffee With Karan season 7’s fourth episode included Vijay and Ananya. Speaking on the programme about his journey in comparison to star kids, Vijay said:

Advertisement

“It’s definitely not easy breaking in, when you are like an outsider with absolutely no access to the industry at all. It makes it much harder to be alienated. I had never blamed someone or disliked someone for being born to a rich father… It’s not her (Ananya Panday’s) fault or any star kid’s fault that they are born to a parent, who is acting”.

He also added, “There are benefits to being born a star kid, but I would not change anything in my journey. I am very grateful for every insult, every hardship, and every obstacle that I have faced in my life.”

Also Read

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promotes Liger in Mumbai
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promotes Liger in Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are promoting their film Liger. Recently appeared...

Talking about Liger, a film by Karan Johar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 26. In JGM, which is set for release in August 2023, Vijay will also be seen working with Puri in addition to Liger. However, a worldwide release of Kushi, starring Samantha Prabhu, is scheduled for December 23, 2022.
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story