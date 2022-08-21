Vijay Deverakonda wore burqa to dear Comrade screening

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday twin in black, Watch
Vijay Deverakonda has donned chappals to promote his upcoming film Liger. The...
Deverakonda is an Indian actor and film producer who works mainly in Telugu cinema. He is the recipient of a Filmfare Award.
Liger, Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Bollywood flick, is about to hit theatres. Vijay makes his debut in the action genre and plays a boxer in the movie, which hits theatres on Friday.
Vijay said, “I always wanted to do action but I don’t think I was mentally ready for it for a while. Sometimes what I do is I wear a burqa and I go into theatres to sit among the audience to watch. If you see a burqa-clad tall person, it could be me. So I went for Dear Comrade like that.”
“Any confrontational scenes, I saw them cheering but I would not give them a fight. It would go into dialogue or move into another scene. They would just get there but I would not give them that closure. And I realised they were looking at me differently from how I would look at myself. I need to give the moment to just let out ensure and enjoy a not burden them with severe emotions.”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.