Vijay Deverakonda wore burqa to dear Comrade screening

Articles
Vijay Deverakonda wore burqa to dear Comrade screening

  • Deverakonda is an Indian actor.
  • Vijay Deverakonda is all set for the release of his first Bollywood film, Liger.
  • The film, which releases in theatres on Friday, stars Vijay as a boxer.
Deverakonda is an Indian actor and film producer who works mainly in Telugu cinema. He is the recipient of a Filmfare Award.

Liger, Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Bollywood flick, is about to hit theatres. Vijay makes his debut in the action genre and plays a boxer in the movie, which hits theatres on Friday.

Vijay said, “I always wanted to do action but I don’t think I was mentally ready for it for a while. Sometimes what I do is I wear a burqa and I go into theatres to sit among the audience to watch. If you see a burqa-clad tall person, it could be me. So I went for Dear Comrade like that.”

“Any confrontational scenes, I saw them cheering but I would not give them a fight. It would go into dialogue or move into another scene. They would just get there but I would not give them that closure. And I realised they were looking at me differently from how I would look at myself. I need to give the moment to just let out ensure and enjoy a not burden them with severe emotions.”

