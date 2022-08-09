Vir Das asks people to not bring their children to his comedy shows

On Tuesday, Vir Das asked his audience members to refrain from bringing their young children to see his stand-up comedy performance.

He claimed that he feels uneasy performing adult comedies in front of children.

Despite the parents’ assurances that there won’t be any issues.

The note that Vir shared on his Instagram Stories, reads, “Hey folks, small request. Yesterday, a couple brought a 3-year-old to the show. I get that child care is super tough to ‘arrange. Appreciate anyone who arranges babysitters etc to come out. They said ‘she won’t understand anything. But I’d be uncomfortable saying what I say in front of a child on the off chance the kid understood even a word. The audience would be uncomfortable laughing at it too.”

He added, “These are small rooms, full of adults, and stand-up shows are no place for a kid. The fringe festival in fact offers hundreds of amazing shows for kids, some of which I’m going to see too. I so so appreciate you wanting to come see me, but I wouldn’t feel right doing material. Hope that’s alright and I can see you at a show soon. Thanks, V.”

Along with performing stand-up, Vir has also appeared in a number of movies, including Namastey London, Mumbai Salsa, Love Aaj Kal, and Go Goa Gone. He also had a role in the 2017 release of the dark comedy Hasmukh on Netflix.