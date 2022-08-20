Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go on a bike ride after shooting

Couple Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma film a commercial in the area.

Couple Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma film a commercial in the area. After their photo shoot, the pair abandoned their posh car and rode their bikes instead. While Virat was wearing a green shirt and black pants, the actress looked lovely in a black t-shirt and matching pants. For their outing, Anushka and Virat both donned white shoes. Before soaring off on their scooter cycle, the couple smiled for the photographers.

Anushka took a significant vacation from her career after giving birth to her daughter Vamika in order to spend more time with her. Now, after a protracted absence, the “Jab Harry Met Sejal” actor is ready to make a comeback. In the upcoming sports biopic “Chakda Xpress,” the actress, who will be playing the part of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is now in the filming process.

Direct streaming of the movie will occur on an OTT platform. She last appeared in the 2018 film “Zero,” which starred Shah Rukh Khan.