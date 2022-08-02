Vishal Bhardwaj reveals that SRK was moved by the song La Ilaaj

On Tuesday, Vishal Bhardwaj said that “Darlings” co-producer and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan was so moved by “La Ilaaj” that he phoned the music director. And sung the movie’s theme song to him.

The song's lyrics were written by legendary lyricist-writer Gulzar, and it was composed by Bhardwaj. The team is credited for writing popular songs for a number of movies, including "Maachis," "Maqbool," "Omkara," and "Kaminey."

In the early morning hours of one night, Shah Rukh contacted me. On the phone, he began singing the song. He performed the whole song. Then he began explaining what it meant. He remarked, “It would have been more enjoyable if the song had been for me,” the composer told local reporters.

Khan’s appreciation was encouraging, Bhardwaj added. “I felt wonderful… He is the movie’s producer. He called, listened to the song, and expressed appreciation. We artists desire this for ourselves. We merely want to be appreciated, he continued.

The composer was speaking at “La Ilaaj’s” premiere. Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, the producers, director Jasmeet K. Reen, and the rest of the “Darlings” cast also joined Bhardwaj.

The song’s title, which translates to “incurable,” was dedicated by Bhardwaj to Tabu, a close friend and longtime collaborator. He collaborated with the actor as a director on the movies “Maqbool,” “Haider,” and the upcoming “Khufiya.”

“I am la ilaaj for her, and she is la ilaaj for me. Without her, I am unable to work, he continued.

Bhardwaj, who is also a well-known director, stated that he first saw himself as a composer of music. He began his career as a music director, working on movies including “Maachis” and “Satya,” before making his directorial debut in 2002 with “Makdee.”

“I became a director so I could work for myself as a composer of music. If not, nobody was taking me,” he declared.

A well-known OTT site will start streaming “Darlings,” a dark comedy with a Mumbai setting, on Friday.