Vivek Agnihotri calls out Anurag Kashyap’s ‘intellectual dishonesty’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, responded on Twitter.

To Anurag Kashyap’s recent statement that he wouldn’t want Vivek’s movie to be India’s official Oscar entry.

Anurag had previously stated in a different interview that he had not seen the movie because of ideological issues.

Vivek shared a recent interview with Anurag Kashyap on Twitter, in which he stated that he hadn’t seen the widely discussed movie. Vivek wrote, “Look at the intellectual dishonesty of these people, they judge and review your film without EVEN SEEING it. The genius filmmaker says #TheKashmirFiles which is about Hindu Genocide is not his ideology. Does this mean his ideology is that of Islamic Terrorists Brotherhood?”

When Anurag talked about India’s Oscar bid this year and claimed he didn’t mind any film except The Kashmir Files, a verbal battle ensued. He said, “India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files.” In response to the comment, Vivek tweeted, “Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa.”

Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar starred in The Kashmir Files. The movie was mainly well-reviewed and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies in the post-pandemic period. While many people commended the movie for bringing up a sensitive subject, others criticised it for depicting Muslims as violent attackers.

Additionally, according to Vivek, Anurag attempted to “wreck” The Kashmir Files. I don’t mind if people criticise the movie, he said. “I don’t have a problem with anybody criticising the film. In every interview, I say I am the greatest fan of SS Rajamouli. Vijayendra ji (Rajamouli’s father and RRR’s writer) is a very dear friend of mine, like an older brother. Any film can go for Oscar, how does it matter. It’s the jury, which will decide. So wishing this film (RRR) goes is fine but pinpointing a certain film with which you had problems in the past and you have tried to sabotage it. Now you are running a campaign that it should not go for Oscars is ethically and morally wrong. I make my film very passionately so I can protect them very passionately.”