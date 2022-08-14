Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Vivek Agnihotri poked fun at the ongoing debate over Aamir Khan’s recently released movie, “Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Recently, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri poked fun at the ongoing debate over Aamir Khan’s recently released movie, “Laal Singh Chaddha.” On social media, the movie has received a lot of backlash and boycott requests because it offended a particular community’s religious sensibilities.

Vivek, whose most recent film, “The Kashmir Files,” was both critically and commercially successful, had to deal with backlash when it first came out. Because of its purported promotion of hatred toward the Muslim community, internet users intended to boycott The Kashmir Files.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, “When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood.”

With this tweet, the filmmaker trolled Kareena Kapoor’s statement in one of her interviews where she requested people to watch the movie as ‘we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years’.

He added, “Why nobody from Bollywood raises voice when the Kings of Bollywood boycott, ban & destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM & HINDUPHOBIA of the Dons of Bollywood, they’ll drown them in hot coffee”.

In Uttar Pradesh, Laal Singh Chaddha has faced intense criticism. After claiming that Aamir Khan had injured religious emotions by making fun of Hindu idols, some members of the Hindu Outfit Sanatan Rakshan Sena petitioned for a complete ban on the movie.

The movie is the authorised Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya have important roles in the movie as well.