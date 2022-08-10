Watch: Nora Fatehi latest bold video sets internet on fire

Nora Fatehi inspiring modish neon looks
Nora Fatehi the most daring and unique dresser of all the B-town...
Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and her more than a decade-long career attests to that. The Dibar girl is currently creating a lot of buzz when it comes to fashion. With a career as long as hers, she has surely picked up a trick or two to look impeccable wherever she goes.
This time, the star of Kusu Kusu turned up the heat by wearing a hot black outfit with no back. She applied light makeup and let her hair down.
She posted the caption, “Nobody do u like i do.. Kiss me baby make them vex o.”
Take a look!
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.