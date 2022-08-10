Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Nora Fatehi latest bold video sets internet on fire

Watch: Nora Fatehi latest bold video sets internet on fire

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Nora Fatehi latest bold video sets internet on fire

Watch: Nora Fatehi latest bold video sets internet on fire

Advertisement
  • Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress and model.
  • This time, the star of Kusu Kusu turned up the heat by wearing a hot black outfit with no back.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and her more than a decade-long career attests to that. The Dibar girl is currently creating a lot of buzz when it comes to fashion. With a career as long as hers, she has surely picked up a trick or two to look impeccable wherever she goes.

This time, the star of Kusu Kusu turned up the heat by wearing a hot black outfit with no back. She applied light makeup and let her hair down.

She posted the caption, “Nobody do u like i do.. Kiss me baby make them vex o.”

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Also Read

Nora Fatehi inspiring modish neon looks
Nora Fatehi inspiring modish neon looks

Nora Fatehi the most daring and unique dresser of all the B-town...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story