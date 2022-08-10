Watch: Nora Fatehi latest bold video sets internet on fire

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress and model.

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and her more than a decade-long career attests to that. The Dibar girl is currently creating a lot of buzz when it comes to fashion. With a career as long as hers, she has surely picked up a trick or two to look impeccable wherever she goes.

This time, the star of Kusu Kusu turned up the heat by wearing a hot black outfit with no back. She applied light makeup and let her hair down.

She posted the caption, “Nobody do u like i do.. Kiss me baby make them vex o.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.