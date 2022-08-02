Advertisement
date 2022-08-02
Watch: Sara Ali Khan latest workout video goes viral

Articles
Watch: Sara Ali Khan latest workout video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan is one of the industry’s most promising actresses. Her acting abilities have been demonstrated in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, a well-known Bollywood actor, and Amrita Singh, a well-known actress.

The Simba actress posted a video of herself working out hard and giving fitness goals on her Instagram account.

Take a look at the video:

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

She has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s performance in the movie Atrangi Re was very well received. She just finished filming Laxman Utekar’s new movie, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

