Watch: Twinkle Khanna says she’ll master guitar by age 80

Twinkle Khanna is an Indian Interior designer, author, producer, and former film actress.

Twinkle posted a video of herself playing the guitar on Instagram during her free time following a “busy yet stressful day.” The actor-turned-author is seen playing “the first tune” she learned when she began guitar lessons many months ago. Twinkle donned a grey shirt with pink trousers in the Instagram video she posted.

She captioned her video, “Moving fingers still the mind. After a productive but exhausting day, it was a toss-up between practising Yoga Nidra or fooling around with my guitar. The latter won. This was the first song I learnt to play when I started a few months ago and getting better at it every day. By the time I am 80 I will be a master.”

