Watch: Twinkle Khanna says she'll master guitar by age 80

Watch: Twinkle Khanna says she’ll master guitar by age 80

Watch: Twinkle Khanna says she’ll master guitar by age 80

Twinkle Khanna shares a hilarious video about introverts

  • Twinkle is an Indian former film actress.
  • She posted a video of herself playing the guitar on Instagram.
  • The actor-turned-author is seen playing “the first tune” she learned when she began guitar lessons many months ago.
Twinkle Khanna is an Indian Interior designer, author, producer, and former film actress.

Twinkle posted a video of herself playing the guitar on Instagram during her free time following a “busy yet stressful day.” The actor-turned-author is seen playing “the first tune” she learned when she began guitar lessons many months ago. Twinkle donned a grey shirt with pink trousers in the Instagram video she posted.

She captioned her video, “Moving fingers still the mind. After a productive but exhausting day, it was a toss-up between practising Yoga Nidra or fooling around with my guitar. The latter won. This was the first song I learnt to play when I started a few months ago and getting better at it every day. By the time I am 80 I will be a master.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

