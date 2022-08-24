‘When I look at a Shobana or Kanchana, that’s utterly not me,’ says Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen is an Indian actress.

‘When I look at a Shobana or Kanchana, that’s utterly not me,’ says Nithya.

The movie made more than 50 crores around the world.

Nithya Menen is an Indian actress and singer who works primarily in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.

Nithya is thrilled with how well her new Tamil movie, Thiruchitrambalam, which also stars Dhanush, is doing. In its first weekend, the movie made more than 50 crores at the box office around the world. The character of Shobana, played by Nithya, who is always happy and is Dhanush’s best friend and neighbor, is one of the movie’s best parts. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she talks about why she was interested in the project, her hopes to become a director, and how her first TV show has brought in new viewers.

Nithya says, “When I hear something, it needs to be sensible, needs to be real, needs to be an actual film. It’s very simple. It needs to be a real story that wants to be told,” she said, adding, there are two ways to package a film. “When it comes to commercial cinema, you pick and choose what you want and package it in a way so that you can sell it to the audience. That is not something that excites me. I choose films that make a little more sense with a genuine story that wants to be told.”

